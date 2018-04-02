Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the lowest is $1.18. Big Lots posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS.

BIG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup set a $69.00 price target on Big Lots and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price target on Big Lots and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of Big Lots (BIG) traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 789,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1,812.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.99. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $42.96 and a twelve month high of $64.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Big Lots’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Paul Berger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,414 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,828 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,649,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,760,000 after acquiring an additional 187,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in Big Lots by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 1,234,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after purchasing an additional 42,188 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Big Lots by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 753,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,515,000 after purchasing an additional 625,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Big Lots by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,000 after purchasing an additional 345,700 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc is a non-traditional, discount retailer operating in the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated a total of 1,432 stores. The Company operates through the discount retailing segment. As of January 28, 2017, the Company’s stores are located at various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington.

