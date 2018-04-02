Bill Barrett (HPR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bill Barrett (NYSE:HPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, “Bill Barrett Corporation is a Denver-based exploration and production company focused on the development of oil and natural gas assets located in the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado and the Uinta Basin of Utah. The Company has projects in nine basins in the Rocky Mountains. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HPR. Johnson Rice began coverage on Bill Barrett in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bill Barrett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of HPR stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. Bill Barrett has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Bill Barrett (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.23 million. Bill Barrett had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 54.67%. research analysts forecast that Bill Barrett will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

