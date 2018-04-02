Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $934,000 Holdings in AT&T (T)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 34,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,820,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,184,000 after purchasing an additional 899,290 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 90,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 28,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 158,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,059.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Donovan purchased 27,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $998,932.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of AT&T and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Vetr upgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $35.65 on Monday. AT&T has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $218,855.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

