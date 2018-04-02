Verition Fund Management LLC Has $928,000 Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,413,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO stock opened at $250.08 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52-week low of $195.50 and a 52-week high of $279.59. The company has a market cap of $7,443.13, a PE ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $620.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.89 million. sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIO. Wells Fargo reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, CL King cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc (Bio-Rad) is a manufacturer and distributor of its life science research and clinical diagnostics products. The Company operates through two segments: Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. It manufactures and supplies the life science research, healthcare, analytical chemistry and other markets with a range of products and systems used to separate complex chemical and biological materials and to identify, analyze and purify their components.

