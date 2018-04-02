BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Receives Media Sentiment Rating of 0.04

Media headlines about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7323788300872 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

BCRX stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 106.53% and a negative net margin of 261.18%. The business had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/biocryst-pharmaceuticals-bcrx-earns-news-impact-score-of-0-04-updated-updated.html.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.