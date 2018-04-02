BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -0.03

Media stories about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of -0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.4514022380706 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.57. The company had a trading volume of 485,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $470.35, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.71. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 261.18% and a negative return on equity of 106.53%. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor to treat cancer in Japan.

