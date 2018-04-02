Brokers Offer Predictions for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seaport Global Securities analyst C. Davis anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioDelivery Sciences International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Shares of BDSI opened at $2.25 on Monday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Director Francis E. Odonnell, Jr. sold 113,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $243,694.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 319,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,194.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $277,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,759,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,303.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,093,887 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,970. Insiders own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 389,727 shares in the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC now owns 4,634,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 223,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Brokers Offer Predictions for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc.’s Q1 2018 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDSI)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/biodelivery-sciences-international-inc-to-post-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-23-per-share-seaport-global-securities-forecasts-bdsi-updated.html.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes, either on its own or in partnerships with third parties, applications of approved therapeutics to address unmet medical needs using drug delivery technologies. The Company develops pharmaceutical products aimed principally in the areas of pain management and addiction.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.