Biogen Inc (BIIB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $374.73.

Several analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $321.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Biogen to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

BIIB stock traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,409. The company has a market capitalization of $55,033.80, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Biogen has a 52 week low of $244.28 and a 52 week high of $370.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biotechnology company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 38.32%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Pangia sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.65, for a total value of $1,922,518.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,539 shares in the company, valued at $7,759,631.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $75,324.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,808.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,512 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 63.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 35.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,309,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $723,142,000 after purchasing an additional 600,384 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 13.2% in the third quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Biogen by 48.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 1,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 16.6% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to people living with serious neurological, rare and autoimmune diseases. The Company markets products, including TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS), FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis and SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

