BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $244,863.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,803.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $2,719,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,239,321.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,827 shares of company stock worth $9,243,242. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $84.10. 1,680,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,807.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.52 and a beta of 1.74. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $358.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.24 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

