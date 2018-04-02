BioTime (BTX) Stock Price Up 10.7%

BioTime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) shares rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 2,355,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 537,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

BTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of BioTime in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Get BioTime alerts:

BioTime (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 million. BioTime had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 828.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Broadwood Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioTime by 0.6% during the third quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 27,279,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,473,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of BioTime during the fourth quarter worth $4,942,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in shares of BioTime by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,557,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioTime by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,345,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after buying an additional 125,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of BioTime by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,197,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 807,500 shares during the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/biotime-btx-stock-price-up-10-7.html.

BioTime Company Profile

BioTime, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing products addressing degenerative diseases. Its clinical programs are based on two platform technologies: pluripotent stem cells and cell/drug delivery platform technologies. The foundation of its cell delivery platform is its HyStem cell and drug delivery matrix technology.

Receive News & Ratings for BioTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.