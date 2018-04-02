Bioverativ Inc (BIVV) Holdings Lifted by Palo Alto Investors LLC

Palo Alto Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bioverativ Inc (NASDAQ:BIVV) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Bioverativ comprises approximately 0.6% of Palo Alto Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Palo Alto Investors LLC owned about 0.24% of Bioverativ worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in Bioverativ in the 3rd quarter worth $17,617,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bioverativ in the 3rd quarter worth $736,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bioverativ in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bioverativ in the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bioverativ in the 3rd quarter worth $1,259,000. 97.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIVV. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bioverativ in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Bioverativ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bioverativ from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray lowered shares of Bioverativ from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group lowered shares of Bioverativ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bioverativ has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.70.

NASDAQ BIVV opened at $104.98 on Monday. Bioverativ Inc has a 52-week low of $48.14 and a 52-week high of $105.01.

Bioverativ (NASDAQ:BIVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.89 million. Bioverativ had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 40.99%. equities analysts forecast that Bioverativ Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bioverativ Company Profile

Bioverativ Inc (Bioverativ) is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, research, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of hemophilia and other blood disorders. It markets approximately two products, including ELOCTATE [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], and ALPROLIX [Coagulation Factor IX (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein], extended half-life clotting-factor therapies for the treatment of hemophilia A and hemophilia B, respectively.

