BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS

Research analysts at UBS started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $10.24 on Monday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on the development of drugs for psychiatric disorders and rare cancers. The Company uses novel artificial intelligence (AI) for drug re-innovation processes of approved product candidates to identify new therapeutic indices.

