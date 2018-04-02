Bismuth (BIS) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00018500 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Heat Wallet. Bismuth has a market cap of $11.26 million and $48,793.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006152 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002652 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 9,433,167 coins and its circulating supply is 8,695,737 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

Bismuth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Heat Wallet. It is not currently possible to buy Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

