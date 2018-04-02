BitAsean Trading 19.6% Higher This Week (BAS)

BitAsean (CURRENCY:BAS) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. BitAsean has a total market cap of $96,918.00 and approximately $7,098.00 worth of BitAsean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitAsean has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One BitAsean token can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003273 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00695269 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00178454 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00038198 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00029431 BTC.

About BitAsean

BitAsean’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. BitAsean’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. BitAsean’s official Twitter account is @BitAseanTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitAsean is www.bitasean.org.

Buying and Selling BitAsean

BitAsean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not possible to purchase BitAsean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitAsean must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitAsean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

