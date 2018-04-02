BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) Market Capitalization Hits $36.73 Million

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, BitBay has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. BitBay has a total market capitalization of $36.73 million and approximately $728,911.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for $0.0364 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00204714 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00048436 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000514 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 10th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,010,076,886 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBay’s official website is bitbay.market.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBay is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency with a 1% APY in staking rewards. BitBay provides many additional tools like smart-contract capabilities, an in-wallet decentralized e-commerce platform, “Pay-to-Email” transactions, asset pegging and more. “

BitBay Coin Trading

BitBay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBay must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

