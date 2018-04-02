Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Reaches $665.98 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion and approximately $282.86 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $665.98 or 0.09578930 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Coinroom, Coinsquare and Binance.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,981.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00022172 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00158261 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.01895450 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00021509 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00016262 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002893 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002420 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008105 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,051,363 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is bitcoincash.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Also BCH will adjust the difficulty every 6 blocks as opposed to 2016 blocks as with Bitcoin.Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer.Specification”

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTCC, Coinrail, Coinone, Bithumb, Korbit, Livecoin, Fisco, Cryptopia, BTCBOX, GDAX, itBit, Zaif, HitBTC, RightBTC, Binance, Bitcoin Indonesia, Exmo, YoBit, Bitbank, Allcoin, CoinEgg, LakeBTC, Kraken, bitFlyer, Gate.io, Huobi, Coinnest, Gemini, CoinsBank, Independent Reserve, BitGrail, OKEx, ZB.COM, CEX.IO, Tidex, Upbit, Coinfloor, Bleutrade, QuadrigaCX, Bitso, Luno, ACX, Gatecoin, EXX, Quoine, BitBay, Bitonic, WEX, CoinExchange, Bibox, Bitstamp, BitMEX, Negocie Coins, BTCTurk, BL3P, BtcTrade.im, Coinroom, Lbank, Kucoin, Foxbit, CoolCoin, Liqui, Poloniex, Paribu, Bit-Z, Bitfinex, BX Thailand, BTC Markets, Coinsquare, Bittrex, GetBTC, Mr. Exchange and xBTCe. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

