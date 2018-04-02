Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 17.2% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $327.63 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00030268 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, YoBit, Huobi and Exrates. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00051797 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011929 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00072196 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00020712 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00031302 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00411055 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 155,889,750 coins and its circulating supply is 152,889,750 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinBene, BtcTrade.im, AEX, Gate.io, YoBit, Bit-Z, Coinnest, EXX, OEX, Huobi, C-CEX, BigONE, Binance, Exrates and Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

