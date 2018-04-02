Bitcoin Diamond Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.63 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.07 or 0.00029737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, CoinBene, AEX and Huobi. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $316.09 million and $1.63 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00052699 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011962 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00070906 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00020163 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030954 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00412585 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 155,884,250 coins and its circulating supply is 152,884,250 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, OKEx, CoinBene, Huobi, AEX, BtcTrade.im, Exrates, Gate.io, YoBit, BigONE, Bit-Z, EXX, OEX, C-CEX and Coinnest. It is not possible to purchase Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

