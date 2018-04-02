Bitcoin Gold Hits Market Capitalization of $729.45 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $729.45 million and $8.45 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for about $43.11 or 0.00610682 BTC on exchanges including Bitstamp, Coinsquare, Coinfloor and Foxbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.59 or 0.02756280 BTC.

ZenCash (ZEN) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00273824 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00064533 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00069005 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00332654 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,019,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,919,311 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold is a fork of the Bitcoin blockchain that occurred at block 491407. It implements a new PoW algorithm, Equihash, which makes it ASIC-resistant and can only be mined by GPUs rigs. The purpose of Bitcoin Gold is to make mining decentralized again following Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision of “1 CPU = 1 vote”.”

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: xBTCe, Paribu, Coinrail, HitBTC, Allcoin, BitMEX, OKEx, CEX.IO, bitFlyer, Zaif, Coinsquare, BitGrail, Luno, LakeBTC, ZB.COM, BX Thailand, Foxbit, BTCTurk, BtcTrade.im, Mr. Exchange, Bit-Z, Gemini, Coinroom, Poloniex, YoBit, Bitbank, ACX, Tidex, QuadrigaCX, CoinExchange, Quoine, RightBTC, BTCC, Bitfinex, BL3P, Kucoin, Bittrex, Bitso, Gate.io, Independent Reserve, Livecoin, EXX, BTC Markets, Negocie Coins, Cryptopia, Lbank, Huobi, BTCBOX, Binance, Bithumb, Fisco, Bitcoin Indonesia, BitMarket, Upbit, Bitstamp, Bleutrade, GetBTC, WEX, BitBay, Coinfloor, Coinone, Korbit, CoolCoin, GDAX, itBit, Liqui, BigONE, Bibox, Gatecoin, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Bitonic. It is not possible to purchase Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

