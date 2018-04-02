Bitcoin Plus 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $107,344.00 (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $107,344.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $28.92 or 0.00413620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. In the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 32.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00051786 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00030632 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011868 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00071309 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00020522 BTC.

1337 (1337) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Stealthcoin (XST) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00031101 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Profile

Bitcoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 107,969 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is www.bitcoinplus.org. Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 10% annnualised interest rate.”

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

Bitcoin Plus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Trade By Trade. It is not presently possible to purchase Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Plus must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

