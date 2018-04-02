Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) (CRYPTO:BTU) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) (CURRENCY:BTU) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) has traded flat against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) coin can now be bought for approximately $53.75 or 0.00397052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) has a total market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003279 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00693038 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014457 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00176813 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00038169 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029472 BTC.

Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) Coin Profile

The official website for Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) is www.bitcoinunlimited.info. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) is /r/bitcoin_unlimited.

Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) Coin Trading

Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Unlimited (Futures) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

