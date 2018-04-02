BitConnect (CRYPTO:BCC) Price Down 49.3% This Week

BitConnect (CURRENCY:BCC) traded down 22.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, BitConnect has traded down 49.3% against the US dollar. One BitConnect coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00009125 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and HitBTC. BitConnect has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $18,476.00 worth of BitConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.18 or 0.01704880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003906 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007116 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015492 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00001132 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022424 BTC.

About BitConnect

BitConnect (CRYPTO:BCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2016. BitConnect’s total supply is 10,139,457 coins and its circulating supply is 9,366,879 coins. The official website for BitConnect is bitconnectcoin.co. BitConnect’s official Twitter account is @bitconnect and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitfinex introduced trading on Chain Split Tokens (CST). The first such product of its kind, CSTs will allow Bitfinex customers to speculate on future fork events of the Bitcoin blockchain, specifically, the potential fork between Bitcoin Core and Bitcoin Unlimited. They have designated these CSTs as BCC (Bitcoin Core) and BCU (Bitcoin Unlimited). CSTs will trade as BTC and USD pairs, initially without margin and they will reevaluate that decision if there is sufficient liquidity. Users will be able to create CSTs by “splitting” a bitcoin through the Token Manager (located in the Order Type drop down menu of the sidebar order ticket). Once split, the BTC will be removed from their account for each BCC and BCU added. Through the same Token Manager, users will be able to reverse this process at anytime, trading in equal numbers of BCC and BCU to extract BTC. If no fork occurs by December 31, 2017, then BCU will expire worthless and BTC will be given in exchange for each BCC holder. If, however, there is a fork, specifically Bitcoin Unlimited, then, as soon as they list Bitcoin Unlimited, they will exchange BCU tokens for Bitcoin Unlimited tokens as well as retiring BCC tokens in favor of Bitcoin Core tokens. More detailed information can be found in the Chains Split Token Terms and Conditions. They are planning a few additional enhancements including a realtime display of total CSTs as well as segregated cold storage for the bitcoins that have been split, which we will periodically settle to and from their hot wallet. “

Buying and Selling BitConnect

BitConnect can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCC Exchange, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is not currently possible to purchase BitConnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitConnect must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitConnect using one of the exchanges listed above.

