Bitdeal Trading 33.7% Lower Over Last Week (BDL)

Bitdeal (CURRENCY:BDL) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Bitdeal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. Bitdeal has a total market cap of $589,080.00 and $8,524.00 worth of Bitdeal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitdeal has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.96 or 0.01707860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007132 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007093 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015655 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00001142 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00021437 BTC.

About Bitdeal

Bitdeal (CRYPTO:BDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Bitdeal’s total supply is 219,596,262 coins and its circulating supply is 175,583,793 coins. Bitdeal’s official Twitter account is @bitdealuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitdeal’s official website is bitdeal.co.in.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitdeal is a digital currency that allows two willing parties to conduct safe and private transactions anywhere around the world. “

Buying and Selling Bitdeal

Bitdeal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy Bitdeal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitdeal must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitdeal using one of the exchanges listed above.

