bitJob (STU) One Day Volume Tops $619,230.00

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. bitJob has a total market capitalization of $970,642.00 and approximately $619,230.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitJob token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and Qryptos. In the last seven days, bitJob has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007070 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003092 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00699210 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014270 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00169168 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037449 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00030722 BTC.

bitJob Profile

bitJob’s launch date was September 12th, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,043,991 tokens. bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io.

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Qryptos. It is not currently possible to purchase bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

