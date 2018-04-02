BitQuark (CRYPTO:BTQ) Hits Market Cap of $101,803.00

BitQuark (CURRENCY:BTQ) traded up 20.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last week, BitQuark has traded up 57.6% against the dollar. BitQuark has a market capitalization of $101,803.00 and approximately $153.00 worth of BitQuark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitQuark coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000430 BTC.

About BitQuark

BitQuark (BTQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2014. BitQuark’s total supply is 9,809,801 coins. BitQuark’s official website is www.bitquark.info. BitQuark’s official Twitter account is @BitQuarkCoin.

BitQuark Coin Trading

BitQuark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not possible to buy BitQuark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitQuark must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitQuark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

