BitWhite Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million (CRYPTO:BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. BitWhite has a total market cap of $2.36 million and $11,006.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0650 or 0.00000924 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, BitFlip and Iquant.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00082866 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00029960 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008689 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001038 BTC.

TechShares (THS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW). The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org.

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange and Iquant. It is not presently possible to purchase BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitWhite must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitWhite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

