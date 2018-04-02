Bitzeny Achieves Market Cap of $1.83 Million (CRYPTO:ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $4,519.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.72 or 0.01700550 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003995 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007309 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015660 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00001139 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00021867 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. It is not currently possible to buy Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitzeny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.