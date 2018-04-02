BlackCoin Trading Down 19.2% This Week (CRYPTO:BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.35 million and approximately $98,445.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002836 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Bittylicious. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00201824 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049941 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000511 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 76,757,405 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlackCoin is www.blackcoin.co. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Livecoin, CoinExchange, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Bit-Z, Bittylicious, Cryptopia, AEX, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and CoinEgg. It is not possible to purchase BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

