BidaskClub Upgrades Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) to “Hold”

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HAWK. First Analysis lowered Blackhawk Network from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Craig Hallum lowered Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Blackhawk Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackhawk Network currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Shares of NASDAQ HAWK opened at $44.70 on Thursday. Blackhawk Network has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2,529.08, a PE ratio of -16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Blackhawk Network had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $423.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.70 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackhawk Network will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackhawk Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackhawk Network by 33.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Blackhawk Network by 23.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 149,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 28,935 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Blackhawk Network in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Blackhawk Network by 170.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

