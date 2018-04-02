Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 15,553 Shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.16% of Blackhawk Network worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAWK. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Blackhawk Network in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in Blackhawk Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Blackhawk Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Blackhawk Network by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackhawk Network in the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HAWK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackhawk Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blackhawk Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Blackhawk Network in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Blackhawk Network from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackhawk Network presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

HAWK stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,529.08, a P/E ratio of -16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $423.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.70 million. Blackhawk Network had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. equities research analysts forecast that Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackhawk Network Company Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

