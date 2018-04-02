BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (BKCC) Director Acquires $747,500.00 in Stock

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Director Meridee Moore bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BKCC stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,644. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $440.55, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.67.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 21.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.08%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKCC shares. BidaskClub lowered BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock Capital Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 11,975 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $999,000. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

