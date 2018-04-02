BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,113,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.45% of Overstock.com worth $71,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 87.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $511,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,195,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,309,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 347.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathan E. Johnson III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $256,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OSTK opened at $36.25 on Monday. Overstock.com Inc has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,068.79, a PE ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OSTK shares. BidaskClub lowered Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Overstock.com from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Overstock.com Inc (OSTK)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/blackrock-inc-cuts-stake-in-overstock-com-inc-ostk.html.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc is an online retailer and incubator of blockchain technology. Through its online retail business, the Company offers a range of price-competitive brand name, non-brand name and closeout products, including furniture, home decor, bedding and bath, housewares, jewelry and watches, apparel and designer accessories, health and beauty products, electronics and computers, and sporting goods.

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.