Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (LVNTA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,476,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,095,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.06% of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures worth $188,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures in the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures in the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Interactive Co. - Series A Liberty Ventures alerts:

NASDAQ LVNTA opened at $53.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures has a fifty-two week low of $42.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.41.

Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (NASDAQ:LVNTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $14.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $14.27. Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5,360.87%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVNTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research started coverage on Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures (LVNTA) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/blackrock-inc-has-188-58-million-holdings-in-liberty-interactive-co-series-a-liberty-ventures-lvnta-updated-updated.html.

Liberty Interactive Co. – Series A Liberty Ventures Profile

Liberty Interactive Corporation (Liberty) owns interests in subsidiaries and other companies, which are engaged in the video and online commerce industries. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, the Company operates in North America, Europe and Asia. Its businesses and assets include its consolidated subsidiaries QVC, Inc (QVC), Backcountry.com, Inc (Backcountry), Bodybuilding.com, LLC (Bodybuilding), CommerceHub and Evite, Inc (Evite) and its equity affiliates Expedia, Inc (Expedia), HSN, Inc (HSN), FTD Companies, Inc (FTD), Interval Leisure Group, Inc (Interval Leisure Group) and LendingTree, Inc (LendingTree).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Interactive Co. - Series A Liberty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Interactive Co. - Series A Liberty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.