BlackRock Inc. Has $191.71 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,092,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.02% of Dolby Laboratories worth $191,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 837,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 217,773 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 635,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $63.56 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The firm has a market cap of $6,579.99, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.75 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase lifted their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.20.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.15, for a total value of $1,073,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $3,066,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,820 shares of company stock valued at $31,288,698 in the last ninety days. 43.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Has $191.71 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/blackrock-inc-purchases-25262-shares-of-dolby-laboratories-inc-dlb-updated-updated.html.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast and entertainment industries. Its products for cinema include Digital Cinema Servers and Cinema Audio Products, and broadcast and other include Dolby Conference Phone and Other Products. It offers services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast and home entertainment, including equipment training and maintenance, mixing room alignment and equalization, as well as audio, color and light image calibration.

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.