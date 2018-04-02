BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,617,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,458 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.31% of Benchmark Electronics worth $192,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,743,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,786,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 834,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,290,000 after acquiring an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 50,119 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 352,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,264,000 after acquiring an additional 51,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 338,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Benchmark Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Benchmark Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

NYSE:BHE opened at $29.85 on Monday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.05 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,454.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $679.86 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 37.27%.

Benchmark Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc is a provider of electronic manufacturing services. The Company operates through three segments: the Americas, Asia and Europe. It provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment, including equipment for the aerospace and defense industry; telecommunication equipment; computers and related products for business enterprises; medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

