Actuant Co. (ATU) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,535,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217,275 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.56% of Actuant worth $190,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Actuant by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Actuant by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Actuant by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Actuant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Actuant by 41.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period.

Actuant stock opened at $23.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,395.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Actuant Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Actuant had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Actuant Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Actuant from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Actuant from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Actuant from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Actuant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.44.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

