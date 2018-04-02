BlackRock Inc. Has $194.51 Million Position in Rambus Inc. (RMBS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,678,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 283,226 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 12.46% of Rambus worth $194,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rambus by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 11.7% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 48,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 16.5% during the third quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 49,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Rambus by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 223,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Laura Stark sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $35,232.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 6,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $90,571.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,925 shares of company stock valued at $335,030 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RMBS shares. ValuEngine raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.41.

Rambus stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,484.47, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.50. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $101.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc (Rambus) produces hardware and software technologies. The Company’s segments include Memory and Interface Division (MID), which focuses the design, development, manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions that is related to memory and interfaces; Rambus Security Division (RSD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for chip and system security, anti-counterfeiting, smart ticketing and mobile payments; Emerging Solutions Division (ESD), which encompasses its long-term research and development efforts in the area of emerging technologies, and Rambus Lighting Division (RLD), which focuses on the design, development and licensing of technologies for lighting.

