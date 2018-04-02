Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (MQY) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.43

Media stories about Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) have been trending positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.43 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.3501494171872 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th.

About Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniYield Quality.

