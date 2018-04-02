Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Blackstone Mortgage Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.9370991923645 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

BXMT stock opened at $31.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,399.46, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $33.08.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.97 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 53.86% and a return on equity of 8.47%. analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes. The Company originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The Company’s business is focused on originating or acquiring senior, floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets primarily in the office, lodging, retail, residential and industrial sectors.

