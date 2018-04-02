BlockMason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.90 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00005272 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Kucoin and EtherDelta.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlockMason Credit Protocol alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00697777 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000460 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00038522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00166032 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00029861 BTC.

About BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol’s genesis date was October 18th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,138,737 tokens. The official website for BlockMason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMason is a Credit Protocol aiming to democratize currency creation through permanently recorded debt and credit obligations between parties. CPT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token powering BlockMason's Protocol. “

Buying and Selling BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta, Binance and Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to purchase BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockMason Credit Protocol must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlockMason Credit Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockMason Credit Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.