BlockPay Price Hits $0.0454 (BLOCKPAY)

BlockPay (CURRENCY:BLOCKPAY) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last week, BlockPay has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar. BlockPay has a market cap of $246,689.00 and $0.00 worth of BlockPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlockPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003186 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00691962 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00177636 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00037986 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029002 BTC.

BlockPay was first traded on September 5th, 2016. BlockPay’s total supply is 98,928,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,300 tokens. BlockPay’s official Twitter account is @blockpay_ch. BlockPay’s official website is blockpay.ch.

BlockPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to purchase BlockPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockPay must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

