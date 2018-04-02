BlockPay (BLOCKPAY) Price Reaches $0.0441

BlockPay (CURRENCY:BLOCKPAY) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. BlockPay has a market capitalization of $239,152.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BlockPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlockPay has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar. One BlockPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003074 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00695162 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014395 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000459 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00167217 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00030365 BTC.

About BlockPay

BlockPay’s genesis date was September 5th, 2016. BlockPay’s total supply is 98,928,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,300 tokens. BlockPay’s official Twitter account is @blockpay_ch. The official website for BlockPay is blockpay.ch.

Buying and Selling BlockPay

BlockPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not presently possible to purchase BlockPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockPay must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

