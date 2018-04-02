Blockpool Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:BPL)

Blockpool (CURRENCY:BPL) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Blockpool coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002150 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and COSS. Blockpool has a total market cap of $3.36 million and approximately $891.00 worth of Blockpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blockpool has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blockpool

BPL is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Blockpool’s total supply is 25,264,095 coins and its circulating supply is 22,293,890 coins. The official message board for Blockpool is www.medium.com/blockpool. Blockpool’s official Twitter account is @blockpoolio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blockpool is /r/blockpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockpool’s official website is www.blockpool.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockPool is a platform that aims to provide B2B blockchain-based solutions for several types of businesses across a diverse range of industries. In order to achieve it, BlockPool will deploy a globally scaled business plan by using plugins, blockchain sidechains, and other SaaS modular solutions. The BlockPool Team plans to mitigate the costs of data-driven businesses while boosting security and efficiency. Blockpool token (BPL) is a DPoS-based token that will allow network members to purchase BlockPool services and applications. Also, it will benefit the users as shareholders of the BlockPoll's profits. “

Blockpool Coin Trading

Blockpool can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and COSS. It is not possible to buy Blockpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpool must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

