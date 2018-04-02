Blocktix Trading 13% Lower This Week (CRYPTO:TIX)

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 5:00 AM ET on March 18th. During the last week, Blocktix has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Blocktix has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocktix token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00003923 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blocktix alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003078 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00694668 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014835 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014177 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000452 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00040318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00160775 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00029764 BTC.

About Blocktix

Blocktix’s genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocktix is a decentralized platform built for ticket sales and event promotion, a decentralized ticket distribution network facilitating the process for event organizers and fans alike. The system is built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing users to verify the validity tickets for a given event, putting an end to the growing counterfeit grey economy. Blocktix provides a user-friendly interface for the execution of smart contracts, bringing its advanced capabilities to the masses with an intuitive application. This approach reduces the complexity of the interaction with smart contracts and provides an additional layer of security minimizing the possibility of fraud or malicious third party interference with the application due to the standardization of contracts. TIX is an Ethereum-based token that grants several benefits to its holders within the Blocktix system. By participating in the event verification process, the token holder will receive a reward. The initial reward will be the TIX that is used to back the event. Users will also be able to purchase advertising rights for an event. These funds will be distributed to all tokens holders who took part in the event verification process, proportional to the amount of tokens they own. “

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocktix must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Blocktix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blocktix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.