BLOCKv Trading 21.4% Lower Over Last Week (CRYPTO:VEE)

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for $0.0288 or 0.00000412 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and EtherDelta. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $44.15 million and approximately $576,568.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003262 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00698120 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014313 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00179617 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00038047 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00029679 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,531,433,921 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and OKEx. It is not presently possible to buy BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

