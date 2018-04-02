Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Blue Apron (APRN) Share Price

Press coverage about Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blue Apron earned a news impact score of 0.03 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.7911088946845 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:APRN opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.77 and a PE ratio of -1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Blue Apron has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.13 million. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 787.55% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research raised Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.43 to $3.31 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blue Apron from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Apron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

In related news, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $346,665.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 140,833 shares in the company, valued at $366,165.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer sold 10,000 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,666 shares of company stock valued at $853,665.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates an e-commerce marketplace that delivers original recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. It provides original recipes with the pre-portioned ingredients to complement tastes and lifestyles of college graduates, young couples, families, singles, and empty nesters.

