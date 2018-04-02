Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.97 Million

Analysts expect that Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) will report sales of $195.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Blue Apron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $198.30 million and the lowest is $193.70 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Blue Apron will report full year sales of $195.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $808.82 million to $863.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $951.54 million per share, with estimates ranging from $903.60 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blue Apron.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 787.55% and a negative net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Gabelli started coverage on Blue Apron in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Blue Apron from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blue Apron from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,896,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,491. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Blue Apron has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

In other news, General Counsel Benjamin C. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ilia M. Papas sold 133,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $471,998.82. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 140,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,548.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,666 shares of company stock valued at $853,665 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $120,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $147,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 3,473.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 79,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is focused on providing recipes and fresh ingredients for making home cooking accessible. The Company offers under a novel business model in which it source, process, store and package meal ingredients and ship them directly to consumers. The Company’s core products include Meals and Wine.

