Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) and Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ: BUFF) is one of 17 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Blue Buffalo Pet Products to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

Get Blue Buffalo Pet Products alerts:

This table compares Blue Buffalo Pet Products and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Buffalo Pet Products 15.18% 77.83% 24.37% Blue Buffalo Pet Products Competitors 10.60% 25.64% 8.21%

Risk & Volatility

Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Buffalo Pet Products’ peers have a beta of 0.51, meaning that their average stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Blue Buffalo Pet Products and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Buffalo Pet Products 2 7 5 0 2.21 Blue Buffalo Pet Products Competitors 167 666 777 28 2.41

Blue Buffalo Pet Products currently has a consensus target price of $34.64, suggesting a potential downside of 13.08%. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 26.18%. Given Blue Buffalo Pet Products’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Buffalo Pet Products has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blue Buffalo Pet Products and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Buffalo Pet Products $1.27 billion $193.52 million 41.95 Blue Buffalo Pet Products Competitors $10.44 billion $1.08 billion 18.98

Blue Buffalo Pet Products’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Blue Buffalo Pet Products. Blue Buffalo Pet Products is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Blue Buffalo Pet Products shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Blue Buffalo Pet Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blue Buffalo Pet Products peers beat Blue Buffalo Pet Products on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products Company Profile

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc., through its subsidiary, Blue Buffalo Company, Ltd., operates as a pet food company in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico. It develops, produces, markets, and sells dog and cat food under the BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines. The company sells its products to retail partners and distributors in specialty channels, including national pet superstore chains, regional pet store chains, neighborhood pet stores, farm and feed stores, e-commerce retailers, military outlets, hardware stores, and veterinary clinics and hospitals. Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Wilton, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Buffalo Pet Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.