Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blue Hills Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 45.4545517113265 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blue Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Blue Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

BHBK stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $20.47. 14,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,767. Blue Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.08.

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Blue Hills Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.97%. Blue Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

In other Blue Hills Bancorp news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $37,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blue Hills Bancorp

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for the Blue Hills Bank (the Bank). Blue Hills Bank is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses and government and non-profit organizations online and through its 11 full-service branch offices located in Brookline, Dedham, Hyde Park, Milton, Nantucket, Norwood, West Roxbury, and Westwood, Massachusetts.

