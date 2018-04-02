UBS Initiates Coverage on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

UBS began coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a report released on Friday, March 16th, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $209.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised shares of bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $170.75 on Friday. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $74.45 and a 52 week high of $236.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,534.77, a PE ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 2.06.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.84). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 947.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Vachon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.38, for a total value of $1,286,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.38, for a total transaction of $195,746.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,064.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,598 shares of company stock valued at $13,656,589. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 3,004.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 462,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,371,000 after acquiring an additional 447,600 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,270,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,539,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $682,366,000 after buying an additional 231,697 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,337,000 after buying an additional 200,900 shares during the period.

WARNING: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/bluebird-bio-blue-now-covered-by-ubs-updated-updated.html.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused on developing gene therapies for severe diseases and cancer. With its lentiviral-based gene therapy and gene editing capabilities, it has built an integrated product platform with various applications in these areas. The Company’s clinical programs in severe genetic diseases include its LentiGlobin product candidate to treat transfusion-dependent b-thalassemia and to treat severe sickle cell disease (SCD) and its Lenti-D product candidate to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.